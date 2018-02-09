Nazanin Mandi Sets the Mood for Valentine's Day in Romantic Lingerie: Shop the Collection

  • By
  • &

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Feb. 9, 2018 1:08 PM

Nazanin, PrettyLittleThing

Emilynn Rose

Nazanin Mandi has found lingerie that suits her Platinum Life and her romantic life.

The singer and model is busy working on her debut album, expanding her swimsuit brand and planning a high-profile wedding to her fiancée,Miguel, so when it comes to getting ready for Valentine's Day...

Well, who wouldn't rather let the outfit do the talking when she slips into something special? No wonder Mandi is the face of Prettylittlething's new Valentine's Day collection.

The Instagram influencer teased some looks from the fun, flirty collection to her 1 million-plus followers last month—and we're pleased to show off the rest of PLT's luxe-looking yet affordable pieces, all of which fit effortlessly with Mandi's chic aesthetic, right here.

Photos

Stars Celebrate Valentine's Day 2018

Whether you're solo or coupled up, Netflix-and-chilling at home or need something sexy to slip into after date night, Prettylittlething has you (partially) covered in satin and lace.

Nazanin Mandi, Pretty Little Thing, Lingerie

Emilynn Rose

Flirty and Fun

Treat yourself to this white lace onesie that is the perfect blend of sexy and sweet.

Nazanin Mandi, Pretty Little Thing, Lingerie

Emilynn Rose

Sweet Valentine

Turn up the heat in this silky smooth romper that is sure to impress with its black lace trim. 

Nazanin Mandi, Pretty Little Thing, Lingerie

Emilynn Rose

Red and White Vixen

Slay Valentine's Day in this red and white bikini set with sexy straps to compliment every inch of you and your curves.

Nazanin Mandi, Pretty Little Thing, Lingerie

Emilynn Rose

Dress to Impress

This black onesie with a keyhole cutout is the perfect piece to finish off your date night ensemble and put some extra pep in your step.

Nazanin Mandi, Pretty Little Thing, Lingerie

Emilynn Rose

Pretty in Pink

Whether you are having a movie night in or showering your significant other with love, this flirty two-piece set is the perfect mix of comfy and cute.

Go to Prettylittlething.com to shop the whole collection.

