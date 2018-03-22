Terence Tells Megan to "Stop Bulls--ting" Him During Tense Fight on The Arrangement

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., Mar. 22, 2018 5:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Fake it until you make it doesn't work at The Institute! 

Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) is in way over her head on The Arrangement this week. She agreed to start doing private therapy sessions with Terence (Michael Vartan) for one reason: to destroy him. But it's not going to be that simple pulling one over on Terence. 

"Working in this industry, it puts these standards, this enormous pressure on people, on women…" Megan shares with Terence during their first session, but he's not buying it. "Megan, don't externalize blame. It's an escape on self-reflection. Talk about you. What do you feel?" Terence asks her. 

Once again Megan tries to go a little deeper and more personal in her approach. "Sometimes I find it difficult to get out of bed in the morning," she reveals. "I just lie there waiting to be judged. Picked a part by a world that doesn't know me. That's overwhelming." 

Watch

Why Did Megan Morrison Collapse at a Hollywood Event?!

Terence goes along with her cliché response and checks in on the stomach pains she's experiencing, which have apparently disappeared. At the end of the session Terence has some surprising news for her. "I'd like to accelerate things," he tells a stunned Megan. 

"You have to stop bulls---ting me," he tells her. Even though she's about to deny that she's not giving her all to therapy, Terence let's her know who's in control. 

"Yes you are. You're deflecting. There is something else at the core of your stress. Somewhere you don't want to go," he cautions her. "But if you want my help and you want to get better, we have to go there—and we will. Time to dig deep."

Watch the clip above to see the shocking moment! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , The Arrangement , E! Shows , Christine Evangelista , Josh Henderson , Top Stories
Latest News
Deadpool 2 Teaser

Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 2 Trailer Introduces X-Force—and Features a Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Joke

Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., The Apprentice

Donald Trump Jr.'s Conflicted World: How His Parents' Divorce Drama and His Relationship With Dad Shaped His Life

Have You Seen Rue From "The Hunger Games" Lately?

Rod Stewart, Watch What Happens Live

Rod Stewart on Elton John's Retirement: "It Stinks of Selling Tickets"

Ellen Pompeo, Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen Pompeo Maintains Her $20 Million Salary Didn't Cause Grey's Anatomy Cast Shakeups

Drew Barrymore, The Late Late Show

Drew Barrymore Calls Jake Gyllenhaal Her Least Talented Co-Star

Shawn Mendes, The Voice

Shawn Mendes Returns With "In My Blood" and Fans Are Going Wild

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.