If you can't play the part of Hollywood's hottest actress/girlfriend, you can still dress like you're up for the role!

Christine Evangelista teamed up with The Arrangement's costume designer, Mandi Line, to break down all of Megan Morrison's most trendy looks from season two of the hit E! series.

In the season premiere, Megan rocks a flirty day-to-night look that is perfect for both business meetings and drinks with the girls.

"This is a really great day-to-night look. We start off Megan has a business meeting, she goes to her agent's and then after that, she meets a friend for drinks," Christine explains.

While rocking a dusty rose-colored leather jacket may seem like a risk, Mandi says it's one worth taking.