Christine Evangelista is getting personal!
During an exclusive interview with E! News' Zuri Hall, Christine played a game where she revealed which celeb she'd like to join her on specific dates.
For a dancing date, Christine said she'd want Justin Timberlake to accompany her. And for a hiking date, Christine picked Ryan Gosling to join her for "a nice walk and talk."
What about a hot yoga date?
"That could get a little...sweaty," Christine laughed. "Who do I want to be around sweaty?"
Christine then made her choice...Zach Galifianakis!
"That would be great actually," she said.
And see which date she'd want to go on with her co-star Josh Henderson!