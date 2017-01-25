Joanna Coles is no Miranda Priestly, despite her tough, non-nonsense attitude!

We recently caught up with the Cosmopolitan Editor-in-Chief at the NBC TCA to ask her about the upcoming E! series So Cosmo. Coles says despite lots of drama, the Cosmo offices are nothing like what fans saw in the classic Meryl Streep-Anne Hathaway comedy.

"It's much funnier than Devil Wears Prada," Coles dished. "The reason why Devil Wears Prada was such a brilliant movie, produced interestingly by a woman, by Wendy Finerman, was because it really analyzed the boss-junior assistant relationship. And most people going into the workplace know that experience, you know what it's like working for a boss that you're intimidated by."