Colin Quinn is in good spirits as he recovers from a heart attack he suffered last week.

The Saturday Night Live alum went into cardiac arrest on Valentine's Day, but his rep tells E! News he's "doing great" as he continues to recover from the health scare.

Quinn also took to Twitter to make light of the otherwise incredibly serious incident.

"My heart broke on Valentines Day. Literally," he wrote. "I am currently doing well although if I dropped dead you would see a funeral like al Capone! I guess this heart attack has really made me reflect. You know, we aren't guaranteed tomorrow, or u really think about it."