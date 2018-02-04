Rapper Natalie Portmanis back!

The 36-year-old Oscar winner hosted NBC's Saturday Night Live and took part in a rap video, in which she rapped about what it's like to be her and poked fun at the criticism surrounding the Star Wars prequel trilogy, in which she played Queen Amidala / Padmé.

Warning: Contains explicit language

"Have you seen the new Star Wars movies?" asks cast member Beck Bennett.

"No," she replies.

"Oh, they're really good," he says. "They're much better than-"

"Better than what," she begins.

"Say something 'bout the motherf--king prequels, bitch," she raps, suddenly dressed as Queen Amidala.

"Say something nice about Jar Jar Binks," she raps, threatening performer Alex Moffat with a fake gun. "Now kiss him right on his 17 dicks / While I sit down on your face and take a s--t."

Portman had also showcased her rapping skills (and potty mouth) in a 2006 SNL digital short.