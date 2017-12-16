Scarlett Johansson Skewers Ivanka Trump During Surprise Saturday Night Live Cameo

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Dec. 16, 2017 9:19 PM

The best part about Colin Jost dating Scarlett Johansson? Her ability to drop by Saturday Night Live at moment's notice for a surprise appearance!

Once again taking on the role of controversial first daughter/adviser to the president Ivanka Trump, Johansson delighted fans when she popped up in a cameo during the show's cold open, which featured a "Special Christmas Message from the White House." 

In the Christmas sketch, Alec Baldwin, reprising his role as Donald Trump, decorates his White House Christmas tree as he reflects on his momentous (and some would say disastrous) first year in office as 2017 comes to a close.

Of course, viewers got a special treat right after Baldwin's Trump asks the room, "Where's my next ornament?"

Johansson's Ivanka pops up and replies, "I'm right here, father."

When asked where husband Jared Kushner is, Ivanka says, "He's packing a go bag before the FBI arrives." Ivanka then reminisces, "I will always remember that one time I heard him talk."

Perchance Ivanka is giving out eau de Complicit as gifts this year?

Johansson was first linked to Jost in May and have been spotted out and about ever since. However, the two went public for the first time earlier this month at the 2017 American Museum of Natural History Museum Gala. 

As the SNL episode was ending, Johansson and Jost showed some on-air PDA; While appearing with other cast members and host Kevin Hart at the ice skating rink at Rockefeller Center, Jost wrapped his arm around the actress' shoulder. They were later seen holding hands by skating together.

Earlier this week, Jost was named as one of SNL's head writers, along with Michael Che.

After Saturday night's show, Che took to Instagram to post some coupled-up images of Jost and Johansson ice skating at Rockefeller Center with the rest of the funny cast. These two couldn't stop smiling!

TAGS/ Scarlett Johansson , Donald Trump , Saturday Night Live , Top Stories
