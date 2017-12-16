The best part about Colin Jost dating Scarlett Johansson? Her ability to drop by Saturday Night Live at moment's notice for a surprise appearance!

Once again taking on the role of controversial first daughter/adviser to the president Ivanka Trump, Johansson delighted fans when she popped up in a cameo during the show's cold open, which featured a "Special Christmas Message from the White House."

In the Christmas sketch, Alec Baldwin, reprising his role as Donald Trump, decorates his White House Christmas tree as he reflects on his momentous (and some would say disastrous) first year in office as 2017 comes to a close.

Of course, viewers got a special treat right after Baldwin's Trump asks the room, "Where's my next ornament?"

Johansson's Ivanka pops up and replies, "I'm right here, father."

When asked where husband Jared Kushner is, Ivanka says, "He's packing a go bag before the FBI arrives." Ivanka then reminisces, "I will always remember that one time I heard him talk."

Perchance Ivanka is giving out eau de Complicit as gifts this year?