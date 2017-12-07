Kate McKinnon can play anything, even an animated goat!

The Saturday Night Live star opened up to E! News about her busy year of working that included her newest role as a calming goat opposite John Cena in Blue Sky's Ferdinand. The Hollywood stars lent their voices to the classic tale of Ferdinand the bull who only wants to smell the flowers rather than fighting.

Kate is mostly famous for her six years as a cast member of the iconic, late night comedy show Saturday Night Live, where she plays everyone from Hillary Clinton to Justin Bieber. This time around, she loved getting to work from a sound booth.

"The time saved on not having to put on a full base and mascara is gorgeous," she joked to E! News. "That might have been the best part."