YIKES.

SNL aired what may be one of its most terrifying sketches on Saturday, a parody of the recent film adaptation of Stephen King's It...starring Kate McKinnon's Kellyanne Conway character as "Kellywise" the clown.

In the videotaped skit, which has gone viral, Alex Moffat plays CNN's Anderson Cooper and scoffs at a producer's suggestion to book the counselor to President Donald Trump, the woman who once appeared regularly on TV news shows and had famously coined the phrase "alternative facts" in January.

"Are we that desperate?" Moffat's Cooper asks.