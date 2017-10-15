SNL finally tackled Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct scandal on Saturday, in more ways than one, and did not hold back.

Many had criticized the sketch comedy series last week for not even making mention of the producer's scandal, which broke two days before that episode.

Colin Jost and Michael Che launched a scathing verbal attack against Weinstein while co-anchoring the recent edition of SNL's Weekend Update and even got personal, while a skit also dealt with the controversy. Weinstein has not commented on the episode.

"Apple has announced that it will add hundreds of new emojis to its iOs system, including a person at a spa, a vomiting face and a shushing finger, finally giving emoji the ability to describe what it was like to work for Harvey Weinstein," Jost said.

He then referenced unconfirmed reports that say Weinstein plans to go to rehab.

"Somehow, I don't think that's gonna help anybody," Jost said. "He doesn't need sex rehab. He needs a specialized facility where there are no women, no contact with the outside world, metal bars and it's a prison."