Ryan Gosling will be back on Saturday Night Live this weekend...if he can get passed security first!

The Blade Runner 2049 actor will host SNL's season 43 premiere in just a couple of days, with musical guest Jay-Z. Gosling hosted the show for the first time in Dec. 2015, but now he's back and he's bringing the drama in a new promo for the show.

"All my life I knew I could host SNL...that thrill, that rush," Gosling says in a voice-over as we see flashes of his face and the New York City skyline. "When I hosted it was magical, but you only got part of me last time. This time, I'm gonna give the world my soul. I'm gonna give them something they'll never, ever forget."