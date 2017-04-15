Saturday Night Live's Leslie Jones Continues Her Weight-Loss Journey: Inside Her Fitness Routines

She's shedding the pounds and showing the world what she's made of!

Funny lady Leslie Jones has been hitting the gym and then hitting the "Share" button on Instagram, showing off her new fitness regimen as she sheds the pounds for all to see. About six weeks ago, the Saturday Night Live star started posting gym pics on social media and ever since then it's been a non-stop, workout-sesh selfie storm.

The 49-year-old comedian has been working with personal trainer Thaddeus Harvey in New York City and it seems like the fitness expert is kicking Jones' butt in gear!

Last August, the Ghostbusters star went on Live with Kelly and opened up to Kelly Ripa about her 40-pound weight loss, which was inspired by a trip to the doctor's office.

"The first thing is for your doctor to tell you that you need to lose 40 pounds," she told the daytime host. "I got rid of soda and juice, that was the first thing I did. That literally was 20 lbs. right there."

In addition to the improved diet, Jones said her co-star Kate McKinnon helped her start exercising. "Every time we went to dinner she would make me walk to dinner, we would walk after dinner. And then it just started becoming—I would work out, I would do yoga, I really tried to watch what I eat. It's not always easy because I do have a sweet tooth that's a killer. But I do they best that I can."

It looks like the best she could do then is pretty bad ass now! In the past six weeks, the Memphis-born actress has posted over 40 photos from her workouts, which look pretty grueling. From six-mile runs to weight training and leg lifts, Jones is serious about toning her slimmed-down body in the gym. Seems like she just needed a push from a fellow funny gal.

Jones may be using her core strength to get through the strenuous workouts but she's also using her humor, joking on Twitter that Harvey is trying to kill her. "Hello 911 yea my trainer tried to kill me today! What's that? Is my ass looking good? Yea but...nevermind. Oh well I guess that didn't work," she wrote on March 20.

It's possible Jones is getting all buff for her new bestie Harry Styles, who is performing on SNL tonight at 11:30 P.M. on NBC. Maybe she's got a thing for younger British guys?

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)

