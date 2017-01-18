Aidy Bryant just confirmed the cast and crew of Saturday Night Live know exactly how to get the party started.

A self-described "goody two-shoes," the 29-year-old comedian hardly considers herself a drinker, but when it comes to the show's annual Writers Party, everyone is a victim.

"For those who don't know, one of the greatest nights of the year for an SNL staff member is what's called the Writers Party. It's the last Thursday of the season and the writers and the cast go out and theres no guests and it's just a full-on boozer," SNL veteran and Late Night host Seth Meyers explained Tuesday night on his show.

"You take all the anxiety and stress and power from the season and you pour it into one night of drinking alcohol," Bryant elaborated. "This most recent one that we've had at the end of last season—I would say it almost destroyed me as a human woman."

Grab a blanket and some popcorn because you're in for quite the drunken tale.