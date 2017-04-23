Blac Chyna Gets Her Dance on While Celebrating Best Friend Treasure's Baby Shower

Blac Chyna may have had some serious drama when it came to her own baby shower, but that doesn't mean she doesn't know how to get down at her besties' baby bash!

Earlier today, the 28-year-old got her groove on when she attended the shower for her best friend Treasure, who is expecting a girl. In the middle of the pastel party, the two ladies, who first met in Washington D.C. over 10 years ago, bump and grind to the music for all to see.

The E! star snapchatted several images from the shower and also posted the dancing video on her Instagram, writing "I love my bestie @1badish!!!" and "Baby Shower Vibes."

I love my bestie @1badbish !!! Baby Shower Vibes ??

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

These two sure look like they've had some fun together in the past!

For the event, which was filled with pink and purple decorations, Chyna donned a beige-on-beige bodycon ensemble, while her pregnant pal opted for a festive, Princess-style gown, complete with tiara.

Dream Kardashian and King Cairo's mama flew solo to the party, so no Rob Kardashian sighting. But the reality star has definitely been spending time with her ex fiancée recently.

And for those of you who want more deets on Chyna's BFF, we've got them for you: Treasure's Twitter profile lists her as, "A mother trying to make a change for the better me. Making goals I can be proud of and sharing them with you!"

According to Treasure's Instagram profile, she's the owner and distributor of Yoni eggs, a company that sells crystals that, "Strengthen your pelvic floor and tighten your vaginal muscles."

She certainly is a treasure!

