No one ever said dieting is a piece of cake.

In this clip from this week's all-new Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian sits down with Nicole and trainer Latreal Mitchell to find out what's preventing the participant from following through with her new, healthier diet.

"I think everything was just so different. That green smoothie is like 'bleh,'" Nicole scoffs.

Khloe assures Nicole that the meal plans are part of the process and that she too will get her cheat days.

"No one's saying you can never enjoy food again, but we're saying for the majority of the time you do have to have structure and eat a certain way, but then like, we all have cheat days or cheat meals or whatever and you enjoy those, but then you look forward to those things," Khloe explains.