RETURNS
11 FEB

Khloe Kardashian Surprises Revenge Body Participant Rocco by Flying His Dad Out to L.A.

  • By
  • &

by Mona Khalifeh | Wed., Feb. 14, 2018 2:30 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Bristol Palin

Inside Bristol Palin's Complicated Public Life

ESC: Millie Bobby Brown

Why Millie Bobby Brown's Cheer-Inspired Look Is Her Best Yet

ESC: Lupita Nyong'o

Why Beauty on the Black Panther Red Carpet Is Empowering

Rocco is getting more than just a call from his dad.

In this clip from Sunday's Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian not only surprises Rocco with a call from his dad Rocky, she reveals that she will be flying Rocky out to L.A. so he can be there throughout his son's Revenge Body journey.

"I want your father to see your journey and I wanted to have your father come out here to L.A.," Khloe reveals.

An emotional Rocco thanks Khloe before jumping on FaceTime with her and his parents to share the big news.

"For Rocco, I'll drop the whole world and I'll come running," Rocky says.

Watch

Rocco Reveals Moving Reason for Wanting Revenge Body

After saying their goodbyes, Rocco vows to keep his dad on the straight and narrow when he gets to town.

"When my father gets out here, he's not coming out here and puffing a cigarette around me, 'cause I'm not joking. I'm done smoking, I'm done drinking, for now the drinking," Rocco insists. "He disciplined me my whole life and helped build me to become the man that I am and it's time that you know what, we're gonna discipline him."

He also promises that he's not going to let anyone down, especially Khloe.

Watch Rocco get the big surprise in the clip above.

Catch an all new season of Revenge Body January 2018

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian , E! Shows , Khloe Kardashian , Family , Diet And Fitness , Weight Loss , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -