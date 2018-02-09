RETURNS
11 FEB

Khloe Kardashian Gives Revenge Body's Mike a Hot Makeover to Match His Hot New Bod

  • By
  • &

by Mona Khalifeh | Fri., Feb. 9, 2018 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid's Alleged Stalker Arrested After She Spots Him Outside of Her Apartment

Dakota Johnson, Fifty Shades Freed

Dakota Johnson Taught Jamie Dornan How to Sexily Take Off Underwear

Peter Rabbit

This Peter Rabbit Red Band Trailer Will Give You Nightmares

Mike is showing off his new and improved sculpted body.

In this clip from Sunday's Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Mike meets up with Khloe Kardashian and stylist April Roomet, who instantly noticed Mike's more toned figure.

"It looks like you've been doing some sculpting. You've got a good arm under there," April told Mike.

The now-confident Army veteran was not only walking around with his shirt off, but was willing to try some bold prints and styles that would surely make him the center of attention at his big reveal.

"You have so much confidence now, I love it!" Khloe exclaimed. "You better walk around with that shirt off!" 

Watch

Revenge Body Trainer Simone De La Rue's Workout

When it comes to showing off his new look, Mike is hoping that some important people from his past are there to see it.

"I'm hoping my ex-fiancé and my old friend Rob show up so that I can show them I'm a new, better version of myself," Mike declared.

See Mike get his swag back in the clip above.

Catch an all new season of Revenge Body January 2018

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian , E! Shows , Khloe Kardashian , Weight Loss , Diet And Fitness , , Makeover , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -