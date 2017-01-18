Khloe Kardashian has been there.

In this emotional scene from tomorrow's all-new episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, new participant Samantha McCord shares she often feels embarrassed to be seen in public after her 50-pound weight gain—and the 32-year-old mogul can totally commiserate.

"Oh, I've been there," Khloe explains. "If I saw someone, I would still look down, even though obviously they could still see me. But just not having the eye contact, I felt much—I felt safe by not look them in the eye."