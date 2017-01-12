"Thank you for the breaking news!"

Khloe Kardashian just got an update on Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery during an exclusive interview with E! News.

While sitting down with E! News' Catt Sadler, the Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian host learned that three suspects in Kim's Paris robbery were charged.

"I knew they took in I think like 14 yesterday or something like that, so it's great to know that three are charged, I don't know if they're charging more," Khloe responds in the clip above.