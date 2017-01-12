Mariah Carey is about to walk down the aisle and Bryan Tanaka does not look happy!

In this exclusive sneak-peek clip from this Sunday's brand new episode of Mariah's World, the "We Belong Together" singer tries on her gorgeous white wedding dress ahead of her nuptials to ex-fiancé James Packer.

"It's the last fitting with my dress," the Grammy winner says. "Also, we're gonna do a fitting with Monroe."

MC helps her adorable daughter try on her beautiful wedding day dress and little Monroe looks over the moon about her special look.