Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka are taking their relationship to the next level!

In this exclusive Mariah's World mid-season teaser, Mariah and Tanaka share a passionate kiss by the water, right after we see Tanaka ask Mimi about her engagement to James Packer.

"Are you really gonna marry this guy?" Tanaka asks.

"Why?" Mariah replies.

Tanaka then tells Mariah that he just wants her to "be happy" and Mariah reveals that the future of her relationship with James is uncertain.

"I don't even know anymore," Mariah tells Tanaka.