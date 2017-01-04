Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka are taking their relationship to the next level!
In this exclusive Mariah's World mid-season teaser, Mariah and Tanaka share a passionate kiss by the water, right after we see Tanaka ask Mimi about her engagement to James Packer.
"Are you really gonna marry this guy?" Tanaka asks.
"Why?" Mariah replies.
Tanaka then tells Mariah that he just wants her to "be happy" and Mariah reveals that the future of her relationship with James is uncertain.
"I don't even know anymore," Mariah tells Tanaka.
Mariah then says, "No matter what happens, I'm going to follow my heart."
The teaser then shows Mariah and Tanaka sharing some intimate moments together and ends with them locking lips by the water!
Take a look at the Mariah's World teaser above to see Mariah and Tanaka grow closer together and to see Mariah's ex Nick Cannon make an appearance on the show!
