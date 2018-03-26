by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Mar. 26, 2018 4:52 PM
Kylie Jenner has done it again.
The new mom debuted a platinum blonde hairdo on Instagram with a sultry-looking photo reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe.
And Jenner is loving her new look, telling her many followers, "I think I was meant to be blonde."
While the reality star is known for her ever-changing hairstyles and use of colorful wigs, this time around she took the old-fashioned route and dyed her naturally dark locks.
This isn't the first time she modeled the trendy look. Just last year, the 20-year-old dyed her hair in a similar fashion as she attended her sister, Kendall Jenner's, runway shows.
Her new hairstyle is just one change of the many that are expected to come after the birth of her daughter, Stormi Webster. Just yesterday the makeup mogul shared a throwback picture of her bikini-clad body which is her "summer goals" for this year.
What do you think of the platinum blonde look? Let us know in the comments below!
