Could this mother-daughter duo be any cuter?!

Kylie Jenner just shared her first selfies with her six-week-old baby daughter Stormi Webster and the resulting Instagram pics are too cute for words!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted three similar black and white pics Friday that show her in bed with little Stormi. Kylie puckers her famous lips in one as she cuddles her bundle of joy.

Stormi is clearly taking after her mama in the looks department. In terms of their resemblance, they both have jet black hair and piercing brown eyes. We also see a hint of Kylie's famous pout in the photos. How adorable are they?!