by Brett Malec | Fri., Mar. 23, 2018 12:57 PM
Could this mother-daughter duo be any cuter?!
Kylie Jenner just shared her first selfies with her six-week-old baby daughter Stormi Webster and the resulting Instagram pics are too cute for words!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted three similar black and white pics Friday that show her in bed with little Stormi. Kylie puckers her famous lips in one as she cuddles her bundle of joy.
Stormi is clearly taking after her mama in the looks department. In terms of their resemblance, they both have jet black hair and piercing brown eyes. We also see a hint of Kylie's famous pout in the photos. How adorable are they?!
The lip kit mogul simply captioned the selfies with, "stormiiiiiiii!"
Fans are already going wild over the pics. "She is such an angel. You are blessed," one person commented. Another wrote, "Omg this is soooooo cute wow kylie & stormi the cutest."
A third commented, "She's so beautiful may God bless you and your beautiful baby."
Fans also pointed out Kylie is wearing a diamond band around that finger. "Your wearing a ring! Congrats," a user wrote.
Now all we need is the first family photo of Stormi, Kylie and papa Travis Scott!
Kylie gave birth early last month and announced the big news with a video tribute documenting her pregnancy and newborn child.
Since then, we've only gotten a few glimpses at baby Stormi via a select few pics posted to social media.
