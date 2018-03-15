Kendall Jenner never ceases to surprise us.

The E! reality star and runway queen made a cameo appearance in rapper Lil Dicky's new music video for "Freaky Friday," an admittedly NSFW take on body-swapping with your favorite celebs.

Dicky starts off by accidentally trading bodies with Chris Brown, who can't get enough of the perks that come with the lavish lifestyle of a hip-hop star. (Bikini-clad models, FaceTime sessions with Kanye West, dance moves for days... The list goes on.) But when Lil Dicky—who's actually C Breezy—confronts him at a club, he begins to take the form of other familiar faces.

Enter Kendall, and her apparent curiosity for exploring the female anatomy.