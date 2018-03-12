by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Mar. 12, 2018 2:41 PM
It was the baby shower any mom-to-be dreams of.
Over the weekend, Khloe Kardashian gathered her family and friends together for a pink-filled celebration at the Hotel Bel Air in Los Angeles
But in between all the flowers, cakes, gifts and selfies, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star felt genuine love in the room.
"My baby shower was unbelievable, magical, everything I could have dreamed of and more!!!" Khloe shared on her website this morning. "We felt so much LOVE from everyone and it is a day I know Tristan and I will never forget. I'm still dreaming."
While Khloe and her guests shared numerous photos on social media throughout the weekend, the reality star revealed new photos inside the shower made possible by a talented team.
"I have to give a major shout-out to the people who made it all possible: Jeff Leatham, Mindy Weiss and their teams are seriously so talented and special," she wrote. "And I can't forget my glam team, Andrew Fitzsimons and Mary Phillips, and Jill Jacobs who helped custom make my Sergio Hudson dress. Thank you to Amazon too!"
Perhaps one of the best gifts from the weekend was a neon sign that will go in the baby's room. The present, seen on Khloe's social media, the present had significant meaning for the future parent.
"I thought it was a great idea to have it in someone's handwriting so it would be more sentimental," Khloe explained. "I had my mom write out 'Baby Thompson' in a few different ways and I picked my favorite signature. It's the perfect touch!!!"
After enjoying her baby shower, Khloe celebrated Tristan's upcoming birthday at a private dinner party hosted by Rémy Martin at Beauty & Essex in Hollywood.
Family and friends including Kyle Richards, Justine Skye, LeBron James, Kevin Love and Jordyn Woods enjoyed a late-night celebration filled with great food, cake and company.
"WOW, is truly all I can say!" Khloe shared on Instagram when looking back on her weekend. "They say 'love is in the details,' I couldn't agree more! Look at all the LOVE!"
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE
