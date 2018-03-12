It was the baby shower any mom-to-be dreams of.

Over the weekend, Khloe Kardashian gathered her family and friends together for a pink-filled celebration at the Hotel Bel Air in Los Angeles

But in between all the flowers, cakes, gifts and selfies, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star felt genuine love in the room.

"My baby shower was unbelievable, magical, everything I could have dreamed of and more!!!" Khloe shared on her website this morning. "We felt so much LOVE from everyone and it is a day I know Tristan and I will never forget. I'm still dreaming."

While Khloe and her guests shared numerous photos on social media throughout the weekend, the reality star revealed new photos inside the shower made possible by a talented team.