So this is where baby Stormi Webster calls home.

One month after Kylie Jenner welcomed her first child into the world with Travis Scott, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is ready to share even more details about her motherhood journey.

In a new Snapchat posted Monday afternoon, the new mom gave fans an inside look into Stormi's nursery that is fit for a princess.

The photo shows a giant pink heart filled with various types of butterflies scattered throughout the wall decor. A matching pink rug is also visible alongside a toy mouse that appears to be filled with candy.

"I love her room," Kylie's Snapchat read before it flashed away after 10 seconds.