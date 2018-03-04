by Mona Khalifeh | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 7:45 PM
It's no surprise that girls run in the family!
After waiting for months to find out the sex of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's baby, it was revealed on tonight's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that the couple is expecting a little girl!
And let's be honest, what could be cuter than adding a mini KoKo to the mix?
Khloe and Tristan have never been the type to shy away from sharing some of their most intimate moments on Instagram, but ever since announcing their pregnancy back in December, these two have been documenting their adorable journey to baby for the world to see and it's giving us all the feels.
Don't even get us started on all the cute comments they leave each other on social media.
Now that a little baby girl is on her way, it won't be long before Khloe will be flooding our timelines with even more of their precious moments as a family of three!
While we wait to see their first family portrait, let's take a look back at some of Khloe's sweetest moments with her boo Tristan.
Tristan rubs Khloe's baby bump at the Klutch Sports Group's More Than A Game dinner, presented by Remy Martin at Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles. There, they posed for their first publicity photos together.
Kardashian captioned this Instagram snapshot, "The day I met you, my life changed. Thank you my love!"
Article continues below
The soon-to-be parents spend some down time together.
The lovebirds totally nail their Game of Thrones-inspired Halloween costumes.
Article continues below
Before the E! reality star confirmed her pregnancy, she fueled baby speculation with this set of lovey-dovey photos captioned "Dad + Mom."
Khloe posted this sweet PDA pic of the couple over the summer. How cute are they?
Khloe posted this pic of herself and Tristan in matching outfits. "Sweet Sunday," she captioned the photo.
Article continues below
The Cleveland Cavaliers player surprised his leading lady with a star-studded party in honor of her 33rd birthday. "Im so lucky and blessed! Thank you so much baby!!!" she tweeted. "You treat me like a queen!"
The reality star and athlete rang in 2017 together with an intimate groove on the dance floor. "Happy New Year!!! May you always be surrounded by the love you are deserving of!" she wrote on social media at the time. "May Gods blessings continue to rain on us all."
For Tristan's 26th birthday, Khloe threw her boyfriend a gold-themed soirée. "To the happiest of birthdays my love! To the first of many more together!" she wrote on Instagram. "May God continue to bless you in all of your days! And may we forever look at one another like this."
Article continues below
Khloe and Tristan showed they were on the same page when they stepped out in matching furs.
For one of their first vacations as a couple. KoKo and her baller beau strapped on helmets and went zip-lining in Jamaica.
Despite their coordinating camouflage, there's no disguising the hearts in their eyes they have for each other.
Article continues below
For their first Halloween together, the duo dressed as one of the comics' signature pairs.
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE
See Pregnant Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian Bond With Kim's Surrogate on Emotional KUWTK Season Finale
Khloe Kardashian Calls Kourtney a "Waste of Space" During San Francisco Trip: "You're Annoying as F--k!"
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!