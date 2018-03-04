BRAND NEW
Khloe Kardashian Is Having a Baby Girl! Look Back at Her Sweetest Moments With Tristan Thompson

by Mona Khalifeh | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 7:45 PM

It's no surprise that girls run in the family!

After waiting for months to find out the sex of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's baby, it was revealed on tonight's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that the couple is expecting a little girl!

And let's be honest, what could be cuter than adding a mini KoKo to the mix? 

Khloe and Tristan have never been the type to shy away from sharing some of their most intimate moments on Instagram, but ever since announcing their pregnancy back in December, these two have been documenting their adorable journey to baby for the world to see and it's giving us all the feels.

Don't even get us started on all the cute comments they leave each other on social media.

Now that a little baby girl is on her way, it won't be long before Khloe will be flooding our timelines with even more of their precious moments as a family of three!

While we wait to see their first family portrait, let's take a look back at some of Khloe's sweetest moments with her boo Tristan.

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Pregnant, Baby Bump, 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend Party

Courtesy Getty Images for Rémy Martin/Jerritt Clark

Bumpin' Along and Stepping Out

Tristan rubs Khloe's baby bump at the Klutch Sports Group's More Than A Game dinner, presented by Remy Martin at Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles. There, they posed for their first publicity photos together.

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Instagram

Mwah!

Kardashian captioned this Instagram snapshot, "The day I met you, my life changed. Thank you my love!"

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Instagram

Just Kiss Me

The couple seals their love with a poolside kiss. 

Article continues below

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Instagram, 11-17-17

Instagram

You & Me

KoKo hugs the NBA star close during her surprise 33rd birthday celebration. 

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Snapchat

Snapchat / Tristan Thompson

Late Night Cuddles

The soon-to-be parents spend some down time together. 

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Instagram

Winter Is Coming

The lovebirds totally nail their Game of Thrones-inspired Halloween costumes. 

Article continues below

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Snapchat

Polaroid Fun

Before the E! reality star confirmed her pregnancy, she fueled baby speculation with this set of lovey-dovey photos captioned "Dad + Mom."

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Instagram

Summer Lovin'

Khloe posted this sweet PDA pic of the couple over the summer. How cute are they?

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Instagram

Sweet Sunday

Khloe posted this pic of herself and Tristan in matching outfits. "Sweet Sunday," she captioned the photo.

Article continues below

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Cutest Moments

Instagram

Kisses for the Birthday Girl

The Cleveland Cavaliers player surprised his leading lady with a star-studded party in honor of her 33rd birthday. "Im so lucky and blessed! Thank you so much baby!!!" she tweeted. "You treat me like a queen!"

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Cutest Moments

Instagram

A New Year's Eve Dance

The reality star and athlete rang in 2017 together with an intimate groove on the dance floor. "Happy New Year!!! May you always be surrounded by the love you are deserving of!" she wrote on social media at the time. "May Gods blessings continue to rain on us all."

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Instagram

Something Sweet

For Tristan's 26th birthday, Khloe threw her boyfriend a gold-themed soirée. "To the happiest of birthdays my love! To the first of many more together!" she wrote on Instagram. "May God continue to bless you in all of your days! And may we forever look at one another like this."

Article continues below

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Instagram

Twinning Twosome

Khloe and Tristan showed they were on the same page when they stepped out in matching furs. 

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Snapchat

Fun in the Sun

For one of their first vacations as a couple. KoKo and her baller beau strapped on helmets and went zip-lining in Jamaica

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Instagram

No Hiding This Love

Despite their coordinating camouflage, there's no disguising the hearts in their eyes they have for each other. 

Article continues below

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Halloween, Kissing, PDA

Instagram

Comic Book Couple

For their first Halloween together, the duo dressed as one of the comics' signature pairs. 

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com

Cheesin'

There's no better look of love than two wide grins!

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

