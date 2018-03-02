by Brett Malec | Fri., Mar. 2, 2018 7:00 AM
Someone is addicted to their cell phone!
Khloe Kardashian is so over sister Kourtney Kardashian's phone habits on Sunday's season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. During a sightseeing trip to San Francisco's famed Alcatraz prison, Kourt won't get off her phone and it's pissing Khloe off.
"What the f--k are you here for?!" Khloe yells at Kourt in this preview clip. "You're like a waste of space in my meter right now."
"I'm looking at everything," Kourtney insists.
"You're annoying as f--k now when we're together," Khloe tells her. "This is what you do, you're on your phone the whole time. You're just not present."
E!
"I had a 10 minute conversation with Sarah and that's offensive?" Kourt asks.
"Yes, because we're only here once. When are we ever gonna go back to Alcatraz?" Khloe insists.
Things get even more heated when Khloe calls Kourtney a "f--king bitch."
"Fuck you, you f--king whore!" Kourt yells back. Yikes!
See the dramatic war of words above!
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE
