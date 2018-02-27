BRAND NEW
Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian's Exact Diet and Workout Plans Revealed

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are revealing their diet and workout routines.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars are giving their fans an insight into their health and fitness lifestyle on their apps this week. In a post entitled "How I Get a Flat Stomach," Kim, who recently revealed her waist is 24 inches, and her trainer Melissa Alcantara share Kim's "exact" ab workout with her followers.

"It's so important to work out your core!" Kim writes. "My trainer Melissa and I have been doing really intense ab workouts—and even though they're SO hard, I love the end result."

Melissa then breaks down the four core workouts Kim does to get her incredible abs.

What Kourtney Kardashian Eats in a Day—In Her Own Words

1. Leg Lifts: Grab a mat to lay down on for this exercise. Once you're on your mat you take your hands and put them under your butt and "spread feet about hip-width apart and bend your knees slightly." Then you lift both of your legs up in the air and create a 90-degree angle before bringing your legs back down to the ground. But make sure your feet don't hit the ground as you bring your legs back up in the air.

Melissa says to do 4 sets of 20 reps for this exercise!

2. Plank Hold: For this you will get into a push up position and make sure your hands are "directly under your shoulders." You'll then hold this position for one minute, rest for 30 seconds and repeat.

Melissa writes to keep repeating this until you get to four minutes of plank holds.

Kim Kardashian Says Her Waist Is 24 Inches—And Kourtney's Reaction Is Priceless

3. Ab Roller: For this exercise, you will begin by kneeling on the floor with your ab roller in front of you, placing your knees on either side of the roller. Then you'll slowly push the ab roller forward, "stretching your body into a straight line." When you've gone as low as you can, roll back to the beginning position.

Melissa says to do four sets of 10 reps for this exercise.

4. Kneeling Rope Crunches: "Using the rope on a cable fly machine, choose a starting weight that will challenge you (about 30 pounds, but adjust as needed)," Melissa writes. You will then get into a kneeling position, grab the rope with both of your hands and "place your thumbs on your temples." Keep your hands like this throughout the exercise.

You'll then lower your head to the floor, lowering your butt but not letting it touch your heels. You'll then return to the beginning position. Do four sets of 30 reps for this exercise and to get more tips, watch Melissa demonstrate HERE.

To get the best results, Melissa suggests doing ab exercises "twice per week."

On Kourtney's app, she shares with her followers what happened when she tried the ketosis diet.

"Keto diets are low in carbohydrates and high in protein and healthy fats," Kourtney writes. "Once I knew the ground rules, I was very strict and really stuck to it. I ate minimal carbs and no grains, beans or legumes. Instead, I focused my meals on fresh vegetables and lean proteins."

"Intermittent fasting is also a part of the keto diet," she says. "For me, this meant not eating for 14 to 16 hours after dinner. I wouldn't eat past 7 p.m. at night and then I would wait to eat breakfast the next day until after my morning workout, which would be around 10:30 a.m.–11 a.m. Then, one day a week, I did a 24-hour fast where I only drank homemade bone broth, water and green tea."

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Hits up Tokyo With Kim and Kourtney for Sisters Trip

Kourtney would check in with her doctor throughout this diet and would also do a "treat yourself" day once a week.

So would she do it again? Kourtney says she plans to do the diet again "later this year" because she had a "positive experience." But she recommends checking in with your doctor before starting it yourself.

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
