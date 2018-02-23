Kris Jenner is giving Meryl Streep a run for her money on Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians!

The momager has decided to switch up her look and follow in Kim Kardashian's blond footsteps in this sneak peek clip.

"What is going on?" Kim asks as she finds Kris in her bathroom with a much lighter hair color.

"Do you like it?" Kris asks. "I think it looks really great," Kim tells her mama.

"I've really wanted to go blond for so long, but the process is really grueling on your hair that I thought I would try a wig first," Kris admits.