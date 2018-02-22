Khloe Kardashian has never been one to shy away from spilling her truth, and lucky for us, pregnant Khloe has been no different.

Since announcing that she and Cleveland Cavaliers boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting a baby back in December via Instagram, the 33-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been very candid about the good and the not so good in terms of her pregnancy.

And while no topic seems to be off-limits for the star, Kardashian has maintained a sense of humor and refreshing realness through it all.