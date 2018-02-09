Kris Jenner is getting to the bottom of some romance rumors!

On Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the family matriarch sits Scott Disick down to grill him about his new relationship with Sofia Richie.

"What's going on? Are you dating?" Kris asks and an uncomfortable Scott answers, "Sure."

"Are you dating one person? Just one?" she prods. "Yeah. It's something new," Kourtney Kardashian's ex replies.

Kris continues her questioning, "Are you going steady?" A reserved Scott says, "I guess that's what the kids are calling it."

"Is it Sofia?" Kris whispers before Scott confirms, "I mean, I guess you know who it is."