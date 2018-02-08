Oh, hell no!

Giant tarantulas are taking over Kourtney Kardashian's house and honestly it's like a scene from our nightmares. In this sneak peek at Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the mother of three is tanning by the pool with BFF Larsa Pippen when they get a spider surprise.

"Oh my god! Oh my god!" Kourtney screams as the ladies jump away from a tarantula wandering beneath their lounge chairs. "I called pest control, they came, they sprayed two times!"

"I just don't even know what to do," Kourt later says of her pest problem. "I swear we're outside like fifty percent of the time and I've already had the exterminator come out and spray. I just won't be able to sleep at night. I will not feel confortable until these tarantulas are completely gone."