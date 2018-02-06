Michael Stewart/WireImage
Michael Stewart/WireImage
After giving birth to her first child, Kylie Jenner revealed the name of her precious little one: Stormi!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed the name via Instagram on Tuesday with a photo of the newborn grasping her proud mom's finger. "stormi," Kylie captioned it simply.
Over the weekend, Jenner broke the news that her and boyfriend Travis Scott had welcomed their first child together with a heartfelt video detailing her pregnancy journey. As for how she's adjusting to life at home with baby Stormi, a source described her first days as the "happiest of her life."
"She feels like being a mom is her true calling and there's nothing that's ever felt so right," the insider shared with E! News. "Bringing the baby home has been the greatest joy and most sacred experience, she is elated and overjoyed. Kylie felt so ready to meet the baby and had been counting down the weeks for what felt like forever, she can't believe she's finally here and in her arms and this journey is beginning."
Meanwhile, mom Kris Jenner remained tightlipped about her granddaughter's name while catching up with E! News at an event last night in Los Angeles. "I'm not talking names tonight!" the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch said with a smile. "I'll let Kylie tell you about what her name is."
"Kylie did it her way, which I thought was really beautiful. She just really wanted to take the time for her baby and herself," Kris added. "She's doing great."
Fans had previously speculated that Kylie and Travis would name their daughter Butterfly, Monarch or Posie, an apparent nod to their mutual love of the insect and its significance to their relationship,
Rumors of Jenner's pregnancy first started spreading in September 2017. However, she wasn't the only sister rumored to be pregnant. That same month several sources told E! News Khloe Kardashian is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Kim KardashianWest also confirmed she is expecting a third child via surrogate with husband Kanye West. She later let it slip they are expecting a girl.
Although Jenner remained tightlipped about the pregnancy, she shared several cryptic posts before the baby's arrival. Back in November, the reality star posted a picture of her pink manicure, as well as her pink diamond butterflies that she wrapped around her fingers. The post left many people wondering if a gender reveal was on the way. With pink clearly on the brain, Jenner later posted another picture of her pink nails, a photo of a pink Christmas tree from a Kylie Cosmetics shoot and an old photo of her pink hair.
Jenner has talked about her desire to have children before. In a 2015 interview with Teen Vogue, she expressed her hope to have a daughter in the future.
"When I look to the far future and decide to have kids, I need to have a million girls," she told the magazine. "Ten years from now—in 2025—I hope I have a kid."
The 20-year-old reality star has been romantically linked to her rapper beau since early 2017.
Welcome to the world, baby Stormi!