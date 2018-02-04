Congratulations Kylie Jenner and Travis ScottWhile it's been a long nine months, their road to baby has been a short one.

The couple sparked romance rumors in April 2017 when they were spotted at a Houston Rockets game. From there, they were inseparable, packing on PDA at festivals and cementing their love with matching butterfly tattoos.

After Travis appeared at Kylie's 20th birthday party, it seemed the couple was getting serious, spawning both engagement and pregnancy rumors.

Plenty of cryptic posts later, Kylie made the announcement earlier today that she had given birth to her first child, a baby girl.