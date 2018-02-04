Kylie Jenner is a mom!

E! News has learned that the 20-year-old's first child with Travis Scott has been born and mother and baby are doing well.

And so with that, the quietest endeavor the Kardashian family has ever undertaken has been successfully completed.

You've heard of taking the high road, or sometimes the low road? Well, Kylie opted to take the invisible road.

In most uncharacteristic fashion for a celebrity who has mastered the art of Instagram, brought fans into her home via Snapchat, and who spent her adolescence in the near-constant company of cameras, Kylie Jenner never said one public word about her pregnancy. Nor did she take endless bump-displaying selfies—or any bump pics at all—for public consumption amid what amounted to a Kardashian baby boom. She didn't even make an appearance in the family Christmas card in December! (Though she didn't miss the family Christmas party, and even posed for carefully cropped pics with Khloe Kardashian, who had only confirmed her own pregnancy just days beforehand.)

She had her reasons, and eventually we'll probably get to hear them. But in the meantime, on with the celebration as the newest addition to the family settles in.

And it's not as if Kylie and Travis didn't tell anybody.