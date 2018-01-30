Do you want to know how mom of three Kourtney Kardashian keeps her enviable physique in fine form? By eating super healthy and working out on the reg—obviously!

But what exactly does that mean? We want details!

But lucky for you, we got your details. You can find out the specifics of what the oldest Kardashian consumes for her daily meals because the health-conscious Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her app today to give the world a gift, letting us all know every single thing that she eats all day, every day in order to keep up her bikini bod' in Instagram shape!

Let's go through the 38-year-old's supplement-filled, probiotic-tastic, workout-riddled meal plan, step by step—in her words...

When She Wakes Up: "Every morning, when I wake up, I take collagen supplements on an empty stomach. About 20 minutes after the collagen, I usually drink one tablespoon of organic apple cider vinegar mixed into a glass of water. Both of these habits have a ton of health benefits that affect everything from your skin to the way your body processes nutrients."

Before Breakfast: "Before breakfast, I take a vegan probiotic shot. Then, almost every morning, I eat freshly made avocado pudding with E3Live blue-green algae, bone broth protein powder and MCT oil. It only takes a few minutes to make and it provides healthy fats to give me energy before a workout."