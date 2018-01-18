Kim Kardashian is officially a mom of three, but getting here was no easy feat.

While her and husband Kanye West's third little one made her healthy arrival into the world earlier this week, the reality star is now getting candid about the challenges the family faced in their journey to have another child.

As is well known by now, the parents elected to use a gestational carrier to welcome their daughter. As the star clarified on her app, a surrogate traditionally donates her own egg and has it implanted by the father-to-be's sperm. In the case of a gestational carrier, the egg does not belong to the woman carrying the baby. As has been documented on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim suffered high-risk conditions preeclampsia and placenta accreta during her first two pregnancies and heeded the advice of her doctors not to carry a baby again.