Kim Kardashian sent fans into a frenzy on Monday after she posted a picture of the classic Louis Vuitton print to Instagram—leaving followers wondering if the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was dropping hints about her new baby's name.

Elvie was one of the most popular guesses. As one follower pointed out, the name would give the baby the initials E.W.—leaving all of her children with initials that represent compass directions (N.W. for North West and S.W. for Saint West). Elle was also a common guess.

The speculation didn't end there. Love was another frequently guessed name. One follower pointed out that Kim wrote she and husband Kanye West are "SO IN LOVE" when announcing the baby's arrival via her app.

Some fans interpreted the possible clue more literally, guessing the reality star and the rapper chose L.V. or L.B. as the initials or name. Other followers guessed the couple played on the brand's name and picked Louis or Louise.

Of course, it's important to remember that this is all speculation and that Kim and Kanye have yet to confirm any names.