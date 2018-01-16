Congratulations are in order for the Kardashian-West family!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their third child Monday. The baby, whose name has not been revealed, sure has some big shoes to fill in terms of milestones and firsts.

From sitting front row at New York Fashion Week with Beyoncé and Jay-Z, to taking private meetings with Anna Wintour and most recently, gracing the cover of Interview magazine, where she gave her very first interview, it seems like big sister North West has done it all by the age of four.

While we patiently await the baby's debut moment, let's celebrate by taking a look back at some of North's fabulous firsts: