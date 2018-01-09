Kim Kardashian Declares North West the "Hide and Seek Champ"
by
Jess Cohen
|
Tue., Jan. 9, 2018 11:19 AM
Kim Kardashian had a game night with North West on Monday evening.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and KKW Beauty founder posted about playing hide and seek with her 4-year-old daughter last night, sharing with her social media followers how she was able to find North's hiding spot. "North is the hide & seek champ!" Kim wrote along with a laughing emoji and picture of her daughter's curls sticking out of their family's ottoman.
It looks like North's hair got stuck while trying to put the top back on the ottoman and Kim was able to spot her hiding place.
Instagram
Kim will soon have a little less time for hide and seek when she and husband Kanye West welcome their third child together. The couple is expecting baby No. 3 via a surrogate and the new baby will make the Wests a family of five.
Back in November, Kim revealed to Ellen DeGeneres that baby No. 3 will be a girl. "North is really excited about that. She's so excited. Let's see if it lasts. I did explain to her, 'OK, at 4:00 in the morning, when you come in my room, I'm going to have to be with Baby Sister—I have to feed her.' We'll see how it goes," she shared.
At the time, Kim and Kanye didn't have a name picked out for the baby. What do you think the couple should name their baby girl?
Sound off in the comments!
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE