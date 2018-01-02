BRAND NEW
Kim Kardashian's Son Saint West Was Hospitalized for Pneumonia

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jan. 2, 2018 9:12 AM

Kim Kardashian's son Saint West was recently hospitalized for pneumonia.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star announced the news via Instagram after TMZ reported the story.

"My precious baby boy is so strong!" she wrote alongside a photo of her holding her 2-year-old son. "After spending three nights in the hospital & seeing my baby get multiple IV's and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging. Pneumonia is so scary."

She also took a moment to thank the medical staff that helped with her son's recovery. 

"I just want to thanks every nurse & doctor out there who works so hard around the clock," Kim wrote. "We are so grateful for you all! He's home and all better. He's so resilient I'm sure he will still say the ambulance ride was cool! My strong Saint."

Read

Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Birthday Boy Saint West: I Love You So Much

Fans last saw Saint in the family portrait Kim shared on Dec. 29. The photo shows Kim holding her 4-year-old daughter North West while her husband Kanye West holds Saint. Kim and Saint appear to be wearing the same outfits that they're donning in Kim's recently shared post.

 

 

 

Thankfully, Kim and Kanye were still able to ring in 2018 on a happy note. The reality star posted pictures of the couple celebrating the holiday with family and friends. She also shared a video of her giving her husband a New Year's kiss on Snapchat.
 
2018 is sure to be a big year for the family. Kim and Kanye are expecting their third child via surrogate.

 

