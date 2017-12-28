BRAND NEW
SUNDAY 9PM

Khloe Kardashian Shares Her Favorite Skin-Care Products Right Now

  • By
  • &

by Diana Nguyen | Thu., Dec. 28, 2017 4:22 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Dare To Wear, Ariel Winter

Ariel Winter's Pink Crossbody Bag Makes Everything Look More Fun

ESC: Must Do Monday, Olivia Munn

4 Celebrity Hair Coloring Trends to Try This Winter

ESC: Gigi Hadid, Chinos

7 Celebrity Fashion Trends That Won't Make It to 2018

Khloe Kardashian

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Good American

Look at her glow.

Khloe Kardashian's radiant appearance isn't all baby induced—the mama-to-be has every skin product at her coffin-shaped fingertips.

We already know Kim Kardashian has a penchant for ultra-luxe products like $450 Guerlain moisturizer or gold collagen face masks, while Kourtney Kardashian is drawn to more natural and organic finds. But what could the youngest Kardashian sister use to get through both a very dry winter and unpredictable pregnancy skin? Tristan Thompson's baby mama shared a Snap of what we can assume are her eight favorite products right now.

Photos

Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy Pics

There are a few celebrity classics: a La Mer mask, Charlotte Tilbury moisturizer…basically the stuff used to prep stars before every award show. But her collection also includes a few surprises, like an acne foam cleanser and moisturizing serum you can actually afford!

To see what she's currently hearting, keep scrolling.

ESC: Khloe Skin-Care Products

Khloe's Picks

Khloe Kardashian just revealed her latest and greatest skin-care products on Snapchat. She captioned the post with a simple red heart. 

ESC: Khloe Skin-Care Products

Embryolisse

It's the all-in-one primer, moisturizer and makeup remover you'll find in most professional makeup kits. Don't be fooled by the affordable price tag, this stuff works wonders. 

Lait-Crème Concentré 24-Hour Miracle Cream, $16

ESC: Khloe Skin-Care Products

La Mer

And we thought Kim's Guerlain cream was a lot. This anti-aging serum, which features the brand's patented Crystal Miracle Broth, oozes luxury at a steep price tag. But when your serum is cooked up in a beaker with crystals, it'll probably cost a pretty penny, too. 

Genaissance de La Mer The Serum Essence, $630

Article continues below

ESC: Khloe Skin-Care Products

Cosmedica

So you can't afford Khloe's $600 serum? No problem! The fitness fiend also loves a budget find that packs a hydrating punch with pure hyaluronic acid, the ingredient that holds 1,000 times more moisture. 

Skincare Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $10.90

ESC: Khloe Skin-Care Products

iS Clinical

You can never have too many serums. Khloe probably uses this one to promote collagen production and help with acne scarring. 

Active Serum, $135

ESC: Khloe Skin-Care Products

PanOxyl

You would never know Khloe Kardashian battles with acne based on her photos, but of course she does—she's only human. What's surprising is that the future mommy banks on an acne foaming cleanser you can find at your local Target. If it works, it works—and we're loving that we can actually afford this one. 

Acne Foaming Wash, $9.49

Article continues below

ESC: Khloe Skin-Care Products

Charlotte Tilbury

A staple in many celebs' personal collections, this patented moisturizer is called magic cream for a reason.

Charlotte's Magic Cream Treat & Transform Moisturizer, $100

ESC: Khloe Skin-Care Products

La Mer

When the weather is dry and your skin is on the fritz, you need a mask that can hydrate, plump and bring you back to life. Khloe pays a pretty penny for this creamy formula, but it looks like it's worth it!

The Intensive Revitalizing Mask, $170

ESC: Khloe Skin-Care Products

Bioderma

Khloe knows the power of micellar water. Instead of washing your face with hard water that can wear on skin, micelles are tiny particles that gently remove dirt, residue and makeup. This French brand isn't commonly found in American drugstores, but you'll often find it in pro makeup kits and backstage at runway shows...it's that good!  

Sensibio H2O, $14.90

Article continues below

RELATED ARTICLE: The Best Skin-Care Products of 2017

RELATED ARTICLE: Makeup Products Celebs Are Obsessed With

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Khloe Kardashian , Style Collective , Beauty , Life/Style , Style Collective Skin , Top Stories , Keeping Up With The Kardashians , VG
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.