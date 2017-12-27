Need proof that Kylie Jenner was at Kris Jenner's Christmas Eve party? We got it!

After some fans speculated that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star skipped out on the annual party, Khloe Kardashian decided to post not one but two photos of her family member enjoying the festivities.

In new photos shared on Snapchat, Khloe posed alongside Kylie in a photo booth that featured the words "Better Not Pout."

Kylie sported a pearl necklace and black leather jacket as she smiled for the camera next to KoKo.

"Everybody had an amazing time. It was beautiful and intimate, more intimate than years past but still a lot of the same people," a source shared with E! News after the celebration. "It was a very nice crowd. It was beautiful and it looked amazing. Jeff Leatham did an incredible job with the decor."