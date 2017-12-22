All of the lights are on Kanye West and his only son for this day of the Kardashian Christmas card.

In the sweet shot captured by Eli Linnetz for the family's ongoing collection of white T-shirt and jeans-themed holiday pictures, the Grammy winner and his 2-year-old little one, Saint West, are the focus.

Reminiscent of The Lion King's famous pose with Simba, the proud papa holds his little guy up above his head and looks at him with a wide grin. It's a nice change for the star, who typically strikes a more serious pose.

Nevertheless, the image will serve as a sweet memory for the father and soon as Saint continues to grow up.