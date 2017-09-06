Minute Mark 00:00:14: Learn how to gracefully flip your hair without straining your neck. Don't just move your head; keep your body relaxed and loose—it's that whole range of motion thing. Think: more lyrical dancing; less fist pumping.

Minute Mark 00:00:17: Layering is all about balance. If you have a wrist-full of gold and diamond bangles on, keep plenty of space between your layered necklaces, so it doesn't look like your whole jewelry box is piled on you.

Minute Mark 00:00:26: If you're being shot from the waist upward, it doesn't matter what you wear on bottom. If you're on the beach, do as Kendall did and wear rain boots to jaunt across the sand. If it's chilly and you're wearing a slip dress, wear a jacket around your waist so when there's a break, you can immediately put something warm on.