Kim Kardashian Finds Hilarious Throwback Photo From Khloe Kardashian's Childhood Days on the Softball Team

by Gabi Duncan

Batter up!

As Kim Kardashian is looking through a memory box full of family photos and keepsakes from her childhood, she discovers a throwback photo of little Khloe Kardashian on the softball team in this hilarious clip from Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"Do you think Khloe would mind if I posted this?" she asks Kourtney Kardashian, holding up the player profile card.

A young Khloe is decked out in full uniform and flashing a huge smile in the pic as she poses at home plate with a bat and prepares to take a swing.

"It says she's got five home runs and she's cutest on the team," Kim reads off the back.

"Cutest on the team?!" Kourtney asks in shock.

The sisters then burst into laughter. "That is so funny. Would she just die?" Kim wonders, deciding, "I'm going to send it to her."

Watch the clip above!

