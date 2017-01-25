Sometimes, you just can't put a price on love.
It's hard to believe that today marks a very special occasion in Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's relationship. Believe it or not, Wednesday signals one year since the two decided to make their romance Instagram official.
While this couple has experienced their fair share of highs and lows in the public eye, the birth of their daughter Dream Kardashian has helped get this pair focused on what really matters.
Whether documenting baby's first doctor visits together or enjoying family play dates with King Cairo, both mom and dad have tried to keep their relationship drama at a minimum in recent weeks.
"Now that I got my girl, I am so thankful and happy for her and wouldn't want it any other way!" Rob recently shared on social media while posing with Dream. "She is the best and I love her so much and I thank God every day for her cuz she is the best and she is my best friend :) LOL I love her so much!!"
While the couple has remained tight-lipped about any upcoming wedding planning, we decided to take a look at the couple's relationship history by the numbers.
From extravagant presents to one unforgettable drive to Austin, these two prove they aren't your average couple. But isn't that why so many people like to keep up?
$200,000: The price Rob paid on a purple Lamborghini for his girl Chyna
$400,000: The price Chyna paid for a Rolls Royce as her "push present" before the birth of Dream Kardashian
7: The number of Rob & Chyna episodes that aired during season 1 of their hit E! reality show
1: The number of specials given to the couple in honor of the first child's birth
$108: The cost of two general admission tickets to attend date night at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood
80: The number of guests including Scott Disick, Kris Jenner and Tokyo Toni who attended Rob and Chyna's joint baby shower
$13,000: The amount of money Rob spent on Postmates in one month during Chyna's pregnancy
7 lbs, 5 oz: The official weigh-in for Dream when she was born in Los Angeles on November 10, 2016
1,400: The estimated amount of miles it took for Rob to drive from his home near Woodland Hills to Austin to pick up Chyna from jail. Her drug possession case was ultimately dismissed.
$2.285 Million: The estimated price Chyna paid to move into her 4,256 sq. foot home
$325,000: The price tag Rob needed to pay in order to design the perfect engagement ring for Chyna. "She was really going crazy over the ring," Rob's longtime friend and founder of IF & Co. Ben Baller shared with E! News. "She loves it."
