We'd like to diagnose Dream Kardashian with a serious case of cuteness.
As the youngest Kardashian family member reached her two-month mark of life, parents Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna decided it was time for a checkup at the doctor's office.
Lucky for fans, mom and dad were able to share a candid moment during the visit.
"2 month Check up with Dream, Daddy, and I!" Chyna shared on Instagram as she held her baby's hand and Rob leaned in for a kiss.
Dream would ultimately get her first shot but not before receiving some love from her parents.
"I wanted a boy so bad and now that I got my girl, I am so thankful and happy for her and wouldn't want it any other way!" Rob shared on social media. "She is the best and I love her so much and I thank God every day for her cuz she is the best and she is my best friend :) LOL I love her so much!!"
In the middle of raising Dream and her oldest child King Cairo, Chyna has also been able to enjoy some "me time."
Over the weekend, the reality star walked her first red carpet since giving birth. At the same time, she chatted with E! News about her priorities in life.
"I feel confident," she shared with us before appearing at 1 OAK Nightclub inside The Mirage Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. "I've been trying to get my body back and focusing on the baby. She's healthy. I'm healthy. That's just my main focus."
She added, "Dream is like a really good, easy baby, so it's really easy for me."
